Dr. Burton Surick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burton Surick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Burton Surick, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Surick works at
Locations
-
1
20 Prospect Ave20 Prospect Ave Ste 607, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-2959
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Surick?
The Best!
About Dr. Burton Surick, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1457333569
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surick works at
Dr. Surick has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Surick speaks Hebrew.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Surick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.