Dr. Burton Sundin, MD
Overview
Dr. Burton Sundin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Stonesprings Hospital Center.
Dr. Sundin works at
Locations
Virginia Institute of Plastic Surgery1500 Corner Side Blvd Ste 400, McLean, VA 22182 Directions (703) 544-7548
Virginia Institute of Plastic Surgery7611 Forest Ave Ste 210, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 373-6052
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Burton Sundin's for several years. I feel that Dr. Burton Sundin always takes good care of me. He takes his time, explains procedures thoroughly and quite often has his nurse follow-up with me to make sure everything is going well. He has a most pleasant manner and truly cares for his patients.
About Dr. Burton Sundin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1164467601
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundin.
