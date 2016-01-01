Dr. Burton Schlecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burton Schlecker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Burton Schlecker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They completed their residency with Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Schlecker works at
Locations
-
1
Clifton-wallington Medical Group1033 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 473-5700
- 2 1515 Broad St Ste B140, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 873-7000
-
3
Matthew Shahbandi, MD1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 300, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 831-0011Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schlecker?
About Dr. Burton Schlecker, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1891710182
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schlecker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlecker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlecker works at
Dr. Schlecker has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schlecker speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlecker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlecker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlecker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlecker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.