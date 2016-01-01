See All Psychiatrists in West Chester, PA
Dr. Burton Mark, DO

Psychiatry
2.5 (9)
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Burton Mark, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.

Dr. Mark works at Chester County Psychiatric Associates Ltd. in West Chester, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chester County Psychiatric Associates Ltd.
    203 W Chestnut St, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 692-4585
    Gerson Associates P.c.
    10551 Decatur Rd Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 637-6800
    University Services
    2837 Southampton Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 637-6800

Hospital Affiliations
  • Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Sleep Apnea
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Sleep Apnea

Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Burton Mark, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245270982
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mark accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

