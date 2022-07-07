Overview

Dr. Burton Liebross, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Liebross works at Valley Internal Medicine And Nephrology in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Gout and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.