Dr. Burton Burkholder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Burton Burkholder, MD is a dermatologist in Charlottesville, VA. Dr. Burkholder completed a residency at Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center. He currently practices at Dermatology PLC and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Dermatology Plc320 Winding River Ln Ste 301, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 296-0113
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Burton Burkholder, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245231547
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
Admitting Hospitals
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burkholder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burkholder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burkholder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burkholder has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkholder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkholder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkholder.
