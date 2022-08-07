See All Family Doctors in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Burton Berkson, MD

Family Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Burton Berkson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Berkson works at Integrative Medical Center NM in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrative Medical Center of N. Mex. PC
    1155 Commerce Dr Ste C, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 524-3720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Fibromyalgia
Joint Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Fibromyalgia
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Burton Berkson, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003985706
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HOLY FAMILY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Burton Berkson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Berkson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Berkson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Berkson works at Integrative Medical Center NM in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Dr. Berkson’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

