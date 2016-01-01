Overview

Dr. Burton Belknap, MD is a Dermatologist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Belknap works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.