Dr. Burton Appel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burton Appel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Burton Appel, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Appel works at
Locations
-
1
Tomorrows Children's Institute30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-1029
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Appel?
About Dr. Burton Appel, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1790731925
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appel works at
Dr. Appel has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Acute Lymphoid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Appel speaks Hebrew.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Appel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.