Dr. Burt Yaszay, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (9)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Burt Yaszay, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Yaszay works at Seattle Children's Hospital in Seattle, WA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seattle Children's Hospital
    4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 543-3690
    Childrens Associated Medical Group
    3030 Childrens Way Ste 410, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 966-6789

  • Rady Children's Hospital San Diego

Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Jul 11, 2019
    Best surgeon/doctor for spinal ortho. It’s so hard to find a top surgeon but his bedside manner is so warm and welcoming u can’t help but love him. He spends time with you, doesn’t rush you through your questions and makes you feel like you have done you job as a parent most of all. If he was on the other side of the country I would go to him for his expertise, that’s how happy I am with my choice, and I dedicated 18 months of research on this subject. His whole team is amazing, always available and have come to feel like family. I’m so happy with the results and most of all the excellent recovery after a complex spine surgery. The results by far exceeded my expectations and I’m so grateful for that.
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770798647
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Yaszay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yaszay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yaszay has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yaszay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaszay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaszay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaszay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaszay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

