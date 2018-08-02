See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Burt Webb, MD

Gynecology
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Burt Webb, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Webb works at Scottsdale Center/Womens Health, Scottsdale, AZ in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scottsdale Center for Women's Health
    8415 N Pima Rd Ste 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 425-8700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 02, 2018
    When I first moved to Arizona 23 years ago as a newlywed, so many in the community recommended Dr Webb (this was before sites like this existed so it was all personal face-to-face recommendations and I could see on their face how happy people were). I remember my first sign I had found the right doctor was when I miscarried and I was devastated. He was very caring at the hospital and genuine. Dr. Webb went on to deliver five of my children and now is the doctor for my three of my daughters.
    Jen in Cave Creek, AZ — Aug 02, 2018
    About Dr. Burt Webb, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
