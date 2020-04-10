See All Plastic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Burt Greenberg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Burt Greenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    833 Northern Blvd Ste 270, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Breast Hypoplasia
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Medicare
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Apr 10, 2020
    Dr. Greenberg is a very caring and tentative doctor. He helped my daughter with an emergency injury to her lip and required stitches. 5 days later my daughter had another injury to the same spot :( and he arranged to meet us a PM pediatrics and stitched her up again. Today we had our post op visit in his office, which is beautiful! I would highly recommend him even though I hope we have no more further injuries with our kids. Thank you Dr. Greenberg for everything!!!
    — Apr 10, 2020
    About Dr. Burt Greenberg, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427152677
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burt Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

