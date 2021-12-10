Dr. Burt Ginsburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burt Ginsburg, MD
Dr. Burt Ginsburg, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Rosenberg, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
-
1
Vision Trends Eye Care4000 AVENUE I, Rosenberg, TX 77471 Directions (713) 528-1122
-
2
Eye Site24217 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 528-1122
-
3
Retina Vitreous Associates2210 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX 77301 Directions (713) 528-1122
-
4
Retina Vitreous Associates1617 Meyer St, Sealy, TX 77474 Directions (713) 528-1122
-
5
Retina Vitreous Associates3385 Laurel St Ste 101, Beaumont, TX 77707 Directions (713) 528-1122
-
6
Retina Vitreous Associates910 W Main St, League City, TX 77573 Directions (713) 528-1122
-
7
Eagle Family Vision3650 Eagle Creek Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX 77523 Directions (713) 528-1122
-
8
Retina Vitreous Associates3000 39th St Ste 102, Port Arthur, TX 77642 Directions (713) 528-1122
-
9
Retina Vitreous Associates1200 Binz St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 528-1122
-
10
Retina Vitreous Associates7107 Lawndale St Ste 650, Houston, TX 77023 Directions (713) 528-1122
-
11
Barcacel Eye & Vision Center7103 Lawndale St, Houston, TX 77023 Directions (713) 528-1122
-
12
Fairway Medical Clinic4910 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77087 Directions (713) 528-1122
-
13
Quest Diagnostics2424 W Holcombe Blvd Ste 202, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 528-1122
-
14
Shadow Creek Medical Clinic11021 Shadow Creek Pkwy # 102, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 528-1122
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Been seeing Dr. Ginsburg for many yrs. My impression: he's an excellent physician.
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366428245
- Schepens Eye Research Institute
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin
