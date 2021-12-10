See All Ophthalmologists in Rosenberg, TX
Dr. Burt Ginsburg, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Burt Ginsburg, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Rosenberg, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Ginsburg works at Retina Vitreous Associates in Rosenberg, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Conroe, TX, Sealy, TX, Beaumont, TX, League City, TX, Mont Belvieu, TX, Port Arthur, TX, Houston, TX and Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Trends Eye Care
    4000 AVENUE I, Rosenberg, TX 77471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  2. 2
    Eye Site
    24217 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  3. 3
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    2210 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX 77301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  4. 4
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    1617 Meyer St, Sealy, TX 77474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  5. 5
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    3385 Laurel St Ste 101, Beaumont, TX 77707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  6. 6
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    910 W Main St, League City, TX 77573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  7. 7
    Eagle Family Vision
    3650 Eagle Creek Dr, Mont Belvieu, TX 77523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  8. 8
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    3000 39th St Ste 102, Port Arthur, TX 77642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  9. 9
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    1200 Binz St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  10. 10
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    7107 Lawndale St Ste 650, Houston, TX 77023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  11. 11
    Barcacel Eye & Vision Center
    7103 Lawndale St, Houston, TX 77023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  12. 12
    Fairway Medical Clinic
    4910 Telephone Rd, Houston, TX 77087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  13. 13
    Quest Diagnostics
    2424 W Holcombe Blvd Ste 202, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122
  14. 14
    Shadow Creek Medical Clinic
    11021 Shadow Creek Pkwy # 102, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-1122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Macular Edema
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Edema
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autosomal Dominant Genetic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Corneal Dystrophy, Type I Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration, Polymorphic Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Atypical Vitelliform Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Concentric Annular Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Adult-Onset Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Vitelliform, Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration - Nanophthalmos - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dysplasia, X - Linked Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Thermal Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinitis Punctata Albescens Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy, Arteriosclerotic Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis of Fovea Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Scatter Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Transillumination Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 10, 2021
    Been seeing Dr. Ginsburg for many yrs. My impression: he's an excellent physician.
    Ron Cowling, Sr. — Dec 10, 2021
    About Dr. Burt Ginsburg, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366428245
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Schepens Eye Research Institute
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burt Ginsburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ginsburg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ginsburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ginsburg works at Retina Vitreous Associates in Rosenberg, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Conroe, TX, Sealy, TX, Beaumont, TX, League City, TX, Mont Belvieu, TX, Port Arthur, TX, Houston, TX and Pearland, TX. View the full addresses on Dr. Ginsburg’s profile.

    Dr. Ginsburg has seen patients for Macular Edema and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ginsburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsburg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginsburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginsburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.