Dr. Burritt Haag, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Pioneer Valley Surgical Assocs2 Medical Center Dr Ste 404, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 736-3163
- Baystate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Connecticare
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health New England (HNE)
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
About a month ago, I was disappointed in Dr. Hagg and gave him a not so complimentary review. I am now happy to say that I have changed this opinion. He has given me time, good medical care, and advice. I intend to go back to him for another procedure in a few weeks and I would definitely recommend him to my friends. Kathy Kroll
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Joslin Diabetes Center-Harvard Medical School
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Dr. Haag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haag has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haag speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Haag. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.