Overview

Dr. Burrel Gaddy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Gaddy works at Midwest Orthopedics in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.