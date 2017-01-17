Overview

Dr. Burkitt Jensen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.



Dr. Jensen works at Texas Oncology in Tyler, TX with other offices in Lindale, TX and Hawkins, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.