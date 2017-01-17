Dr. Burkitt Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burkitt Jensen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Burkitt Jensen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.
Dr. Jensen works at
Locations
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-910 E Houston St Ste 600, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 526-2644
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas3203 S Main St, Lindale, TX 75771 Directions (903) 266-4000
Christus Trinity Clinic Holly Lake5321 S FM 14, Hawkins, TX 75765 Directions (903) 593-1721
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 526-2644
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Jensen has been excellent. I am sorry that the Humble practice will be losing Dr. Jensen, as he is moving his practice to his hometown of Tyler, TX.
About Dr. Burkitt Jensen, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1952440992
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jensen has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
