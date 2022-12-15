See All Plastic Surgeons in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Burke Robinson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (211)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Burke Robinson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They completed their fellowship with University Cincinnati

Dr. Robinson works at Miklos & Moore Urogynecology in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Therapy Specialists LLC
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C330, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 667-3090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Lip Cancer
Liposuction
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Lip Cancer
Liposuction

Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 211 ratings
    Patient Ratings (211)
    5 Star
    (184)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Robinson and his staff are outstanding. I am so pleased with my results and would recommend Dr. Robinson for any facial procedures you may be considering.
    — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Burke Robinson, MD
    About Dr. Burke Robinson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316949597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Cincinnati
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Arizona
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Burke Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson works at Miklos & Moore Urogynecology in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Robinson’s profile.

    211 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

