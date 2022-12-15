Dr. Burke Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burke Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Burke Robinson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They completed their fellowship with University Cincinnati
Dr. Robinson works at
Locations
Medical Therapy Specialists LLC3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C330, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 667-3090
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robinson and his staff are outstanding. I am so pleased with my results and would recommend Dr. Robinson for any facial procedures you may be considering.
About Dr. Burke Robinson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University of Arizona
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
211 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
