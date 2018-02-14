Overview

Dr. Burhan Yanes, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.