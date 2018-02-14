Dr. Burhan Yanes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burhan Yanes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Burhan Yanes, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 150, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 293-1622
- 2 6680 Poe Ave Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (937) 293-1622
-
3
Compunet Clinical Laboratories LLC9000 N Main St Ste G-36, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 832-1093
-
4
Dayton Oncology & Hematology PA3120 Governors Place Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 293-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yanes?
very compassionate doctor. cured my problem.
About Dr. Burhan Yanes, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1275572869
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanes has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yanes speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.