Dr. Burhan Tajour, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Burhan Tajour, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo.

Dr. Tajour works at Oak Street Health Burton in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Health Burton
    3525 N Saginaw St, Flint, MI 48505 (810) 267-2645

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Arthritis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Arthritis

Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Burhan Tajour, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1245431626
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Aleppo
