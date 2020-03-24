See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Burhan Haleem, DO

Pain Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Burhan Haleem, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Haleem works at Reclaimability Pain Services in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Mount Laurel, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reclaimability Pain Services
    1020 Kings Hwy N Ste 106, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Reclaimability Pain Services
    15000 Midlantic Dr Ste 102, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Reclaimability Pain Services
    329 Greentree Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Burhan Haleem, DO

  • Pain Medicine
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • 1467740811
Education & Certifications

  • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
  • Nassau University Medical Center
  • Nassau University Medical Center
  • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology
  • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Burhan Haleem, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Haleem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Haleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haleem has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haleem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haleem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haleem.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

