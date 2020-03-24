Dr. Burhan Haleem, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burhan Haleem, DO
Overview
Dr. Burhan Haleem, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Haleem works at
Locations
Reclaimability Pain Services1020 Kings Hwy N Ste 106, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions
Reclaimability Pain Services15000 Midlantic Dr Ste 102, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
Reclaimability Pain Services329 Greentree Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haleem is a fantastic pain management dr...recently had problems with both my shoulders and Dr Haleem had an immediate plan of action...explained procedures thoroughly and is definitely quite knowledgeable in his field...
About Dr. Burhan Haleem, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1467740811
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
