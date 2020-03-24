Overview

Dr. Burhan Haleem, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Haleem works at Reclaimability Pain Services in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Mount Laurel, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

