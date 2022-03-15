Dr. Burhan Chinikhanwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chinikhanwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burhan Chinikhanwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Burhan Chinikhanwala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, La Paz Regional Hospital, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Mohave Arthritis Associates Inc.3003 Highway 95 Ste 100, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 704-5400
Arthritis Associates of Nevada8905 S Pecos Rd Ste 23A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (928) 704-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- La Paz Regional Hospital
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have all the respect in the world for Dr. Burhan and I am thankful that he is my doctor!
About Dr. Burhan Chinikhanwala, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Muhlenberg Regl Med Center
- Liaquat Med Coll Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chinikhanwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chinikhanwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chinikhanwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chinikhanwala has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chinikhanwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chinikhanwala speaks Urdu.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Chinikhanwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinikhanwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chinikhanwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chinikhanwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.