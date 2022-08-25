Dr. Burak Ozgur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozgur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Burak Ozgur, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Burak Ozgur, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
Dr. Ozgur works at
Burak M. Ozgur MD Inc.16405 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 383-4190
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
I had c6/7 fusion 8 wks ago and couldn’t be more thrilled with Dr. Ozgur and staff. I was admitted to the hospital with numbness and weakness in all extremities (hands were like claws sometimes and my legs were very heavy) and was told by the neurosurgeon on call I needed surgery stat. The on-call surgeon did not get great reviews, so despite advice, I left the hospital and luckily got an apt. with Dr. Ozgur. I had complications from a previous c4-6 disc replacement 5 yrs prior (my vocal cord was injured and I lost my voice; I got another surgery to repair it) so I did not want to settle for my second cervical spine surgeon. Now for the good part- this surgeon and staff (TY Janine! And Bernice and team!) are pure excellence! They are honest, supportive, and very skilled. Dr. Ozgur gave me my life back. I am an active 47 yo- yoga teacher, mom, and nurse and I have NO pain, numbness, or weakness. I am religious with P.T. and getting strong again. Exponentially grateful,Dr. O!
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1205877651
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
- University of Vermont College of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Ozgur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ozgur accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ozgur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ozgur works at
Dr. Ozgur has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ozgur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozgur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozgur.
