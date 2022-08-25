See All Neurosurgeons in Irvine, CA
Dr. Burak Ozgur, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (125)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Burak Ozgur, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.

Dr. Ozgur works at One Brain & Spine Center in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Burak M. Ozgur MD Inc.
    16405 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92618 (949) 383-4190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 25, 2022
    I had c6/7 fusion 8 wks ago and couldn’t be more thrilled with Dr. Ozgur and staff. I was admitted to the hospital with numbness and weakness in all extremities (hands were like claws sometimes and my legs were very heavy) and was told by the neurosurgeon on call I needed surgery stat. The on-call surgeon did not get great reviews, so despite advice, I left the hospital and luckily got an apt. with Dr. Ozgur. I had complications from a previous c4-6 disc replacement 5 yrs prior (my vocal cord was injured and I lost my voice; I got another surgery to repair it) so I did not want to settle for my second cervical spine surgeon. Now for the good part- this surgeon and staff (TY Janine! And Bernice and team!) are pure excellence! They are honest, supportive, and very skilled. Dr. Ozgur gave me my life back. I am an active 47 yo- yoga teacher, mom, and nurse and I have NO pain, numbness, or weakness. I am religious with P.T. and getting strong again. Exponentially grateful,Dr. O!
    Susan — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. Burak Ozgur, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205877651
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
    • Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
    • Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
    • University of Vermont College of Medicine
    • University Of California, Irvine
    • Neurosurgery
