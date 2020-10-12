Overview

Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.



Dr. Rungruang works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

