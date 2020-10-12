Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rungruang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD
Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
In a word...extraordinary. I am so thankful to her and her team of excellence. They made the most trying challenge of my life manageable. I’ll never stop singing their praises.
About Dr. Bunja Rungruang, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1356547624
- Magee-Women's Hospital of the UPMC Health System
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
Dr. Rungruang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rungruang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rungruang has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rungruang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rungruang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rungruang.
