Dr. Bunchen Fan, MD
Dr. Bunchen Fan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Sun Valley Med Clncjenniffer Shih MD4124 Rosemead Blvd Ste A, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 285-2477
I love Dr. Fan! Been going to him ever since I was an infant.
About Dr. Bunchen Fan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Fan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fan speaks Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan.
