Dr. Ozcakar accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bulent Ozcakar, MD
Overview
Dr. Bulent Ozcakar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilton, CT.
Dr. Ozcakar works at
Locations
-
1
Wilton Meadows Health Care Center439 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 834-0199
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ozcakar?
Dr. Oz visits the Brookdale Wilton every week and takes great care of our residents. He is consistent and dependable.
About Dr. Bulent Ozcakar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1174935894
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ozcakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ozcakar works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozcakar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozcakar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozcakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozcakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.