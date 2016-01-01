Overview

Dr. Bujji Surapaneni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They graduated from MR Medical College and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Surapaneni works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.