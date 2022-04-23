Overview

Dr. Buddy Festerling, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.



Dr. Festerling works at HILO FAMILY HEALTH CLINIC INC in Hilo, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.