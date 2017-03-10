Dr. Buddhadev Manvar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manvar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Buddhadev Manvar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Buddhadev Manvar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Dr. Manvar works at
Locations
Dolly Manvar M.d PC6414 Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 234-2300
Jasty, Manvar and Abayev Medical Practice240 Willoughby St Ste 10F, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 783-7001
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez31 Saint Felix St, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 783-7001
Jasty, Manvar and Abayev Medical Practice9413 Flatlands Ave Ste 101E, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 257-4800Monday11:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
dr manvar saved my life along with the surgeons at Methodist hospital...I would recommend this dr to any body who cares about their health....good job doc
About Dr. Buddhadev Manvar, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manvar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manvar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manvar has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manvar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manvar speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Manvar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manvar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manvar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manvar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.