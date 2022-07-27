Dr. Buckminster Farrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Buckminster Farrow, MD
Overview
Dr. Buckminster Farrow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Southwest Surgical Associates23920 Katy Fwy Medical Plz Ste 410, Katy, TX 77494 Directions
Houston Surgery320 W Bass St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (281) 693-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sarva Skin Center Pllc23920 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 772-1200
Southwest Surgical Associates920 Frostwood Dr Ste 620, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 693-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you, Dr Farrow! You are an excellent doctor. My surgery, back in 2017, was perfect and I will be always very grateful to you!
About Dr. Buckminster Farrow, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- MCP Hahnemann University
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrow has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farrow speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.