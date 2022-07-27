Overview

Dr. Buckminster Farrow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Farrow works at SOUTHWEST SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Katy, TX with other offices in Kissimmee, FL and Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.