Dr. Bshara Barakat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barakat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bshara Barakat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bshara Barakat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Barakat works at
Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic PA2119 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 389-2707
Admitting Hospitals
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barakat?
I was referred to Dr Bearakat by my uncle who is also a physician. He was easy to make an appointment with and very friendly. He helped me get through a bout of double pneumonia. His staff are efficient and courteous. I highly recommend him to anyone with complex issues and who want consistent best standard of care.
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1518921360
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Barakat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barakat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barakat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barakat works at
Dr. Barakat speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Barakat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barakat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barakat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barakat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.