Dr. Bshara Barakat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Barakat works at Barakat Mirna MD in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.