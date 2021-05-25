See All General Surgeons in Mentor, OH
General Surgery
Dr. Bryson Nicholson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.

Dr. Nicholson works at Lake Health Mentor General Surgery in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lake Health Mentor General Surgery
    9500 Mentor Ave Ste 200, Mentor, OH 44060

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  TriPoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 25, 2021
    Dr. Nicholson did an excellent job taking care of my son's pilonidal cyst that was abscessed. The office took him in the same day I called. He explained what he was doing during the procedure and made everyone feel comfortable. We left knowing how to care for it and what to expect until the next follow up visit. He saved us an expensive trip to the ER ( long story). He's an excellent doctor. If you have a pilonidal cyst, go see him!
    Stacy W — May 25, 2021
    About Dr. Bryson Nicholson, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryson Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Nicholson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicholson works at Lake Health Mentor General Surgery in Mentor, OH. View the full address on Dr. Nicholson's profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

