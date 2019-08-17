See All Family Doctors in Fontana, CA
Dr. Brynn Macedo, DO

Family Medicine
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brynn Macedo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Macedo works at Optum-San Bernardino Medical Group in Fontana, CA with other offices in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optum-San Bernardino Medical Group
    17051 Sierra Lakes Pkwy, Fontana, CA 92336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 770-1000
  2. 2
    San Bernardino Medical Group Laboratory
    1700 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 883-8611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 17, 2019
    Dr. Macedo was very professional, knowledgeable and kind. She answered all of my questions and gave good medical treatment and advice.
    Roxanne M — Aug 17, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Brynn Macedo, DO
    About Dr. Brynn Macedo, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780872432
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pacific Hospital of Long Beach
    Medical Education
    • Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo
    Undergraduate School
    • Pitzer College
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brynn Macedo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Macedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

