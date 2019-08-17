Dr. Brynn Macedo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brynn Macedo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brynn Macedo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Macedo works at
Locations
Optum-San Bernardino Medical Group17051 Sierra Lakes Pkwy, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions (909) 770-1000
San Bernardino Medical Group Laboratory1700 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 883-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Macedo was very professional, knowledgeable and kind. She answered all of my questions and gave good medical treatment and advice.
About Dr. Brynn Macedo, DO
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780872432
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Hospital of Long Beach
- Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo
- Pitzer College
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macedo works at
Dr. Macedo speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Macedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macedo.
