Overview

Dr. Brynn Macedo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Macedo works at Optum-San Bernardino Medical Group in Fontana, CA with other offices in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.