Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryna Kane, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryna Kane, MD is a Dermatologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Kane works at
Locations
-
1
Laser Care Specialists3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 989-7829
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kane?
About Dr. Bryna Kane, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1831171842
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kane works at
Dr. Kane has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.