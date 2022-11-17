Dr. Bryn Henderson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryn Henderson, DO
Overview
Dr. Bryn Henderson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Henderson works at
Locations
-
1
Telehealth Medical Group600 E CHAPMAN AVE, Orange, CA 92866 Directions
-
2
Telehealth Medical Group Inc.615 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92866 Directions (714) 639-4012Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
711 office711 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92866 Directions (714) 605-8699
-
4
Foothill Medical954 W Foothill Blvd Ste B, Upland, CA 91786 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
He seems to be passionate about caring for his patients. His staff is supportive and warm in the office.
About Dr. Bryn Henderson, DO
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447296694
Education & Certifications
- College Of Physician Executives
- Normandy Osteopathic Hosp
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Luther College
- Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
Dr. Henderson speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.