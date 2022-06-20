Overview

Dr. Bryce Paschold, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services, Hopedale Medical Complex and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Paschold works at Orthopedic & Sports Enhancement Center in Bloomington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.