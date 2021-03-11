Overview

Dr. Bryce Murray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Murray works at Surgical Associates in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colorectal Cancer and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.