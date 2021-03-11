Dr. Bryce Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryce Murray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Surgical Associates Inc2448 E 81st St Ste 1100, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 505-3400
Oklahoma Surgical Hospital LLC2408 E 81st St Ste 900, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 477-5100
Saint Francis Hospital6161 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-2200
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best colon surgeon! He’s very intelligent and fixed me when others could not... and his nurse is very caring!
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
