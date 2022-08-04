Overview

Dr. Bryce Haslem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salem, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Haslem works at Revere Health Salem Multi-Specialty Health Center in Salem, UT with other offices in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.