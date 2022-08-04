Dr. Bryce Haslem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haslem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryce Haslem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryce Haslem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salem, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Haslem works at
Locations
Revere Health555 W SR 164 # North, Salem, UT 84653 Directions (435) 254-5885
Revere Health - Provo - Gastroenterology1055 N 500 W Bldg B Ste 100, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-5884
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and great bedside manner. Provided immediate care and concern and thoughtful follow up after procedure.
About Dr. Bryce Haslem, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124286133
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haslem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haslem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haslem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haslem has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haslem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Haslem. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haslem.
