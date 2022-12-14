Overview

Dr. Bryce Fugarino, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fugarino works at Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists in Lafayette, LA with other offices in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.