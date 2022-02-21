Dr. Bryce Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryce Epstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryce Epstein, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Locations
Aventura Orthopedicare Center230 S Dixie Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 953-6980
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Warmly recommend Dr Bryce Epstein. My visit was for pain in my right shoulder which effected the lifting of my arm. After an X-Ray and an MRI Dr Epstein sent me for physiotherapy where after four weeks of treatment i fully recovered. Dr Epstein is a pleasant person, good listener and following his diagnostic knew exactly how to treat my issue. Appointments were on time. I would go back to him at any time.
About Dr. Bryce Epstein, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1609960814
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
