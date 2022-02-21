See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Hallandale Beach, FL
Dr. Bryce Epstein, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Bryce Epstein, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Epstein works at Aventura Orthopedicare Center in Hallandale Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Upper Back Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aventura Orthopedicare Center
    230 S Dixie Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 953-6980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Upper Back Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Upper Back Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain

Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 21, 2022
    Warmly recommend Dr Bryce Epstein. My visit was for pain in my right shoulder which effected the lifting of my arm. After an X-Ray and an MRI Dr Epstein sent me for physiotherapy where after four weeks of treatment i fully recovered. Dr Epstein is a pleasant person, good listener and following his diagnostic knew exactly how to treat my issue. Appointments were on time. I would go back to him at any time.
    Hanna Adar — Feb 21, 2022
    About Dr. Bryce Epstein, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609960814
    Education & Certifications

    • Nassau University Medical Center
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryce Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epstein works at Aventura Orthopedicare Center in Hallandale Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Epstein’s profile.

    Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Upper Back Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

