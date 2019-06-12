Dr. Bryant Oliphant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliphant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryant Oliphant, MD
Dr. Bryant Oliphant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital.
Detroit Receiving Hospital4201 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 966-7852
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
I can't say enough good about Dr. Oliphant! I was badly injured on a Bird Scooter, and brought to the DMC (Detroit Medical Center) Receiving Hospital. I was from out of state, so I had no idea what kind of care I would receive. After the ER Team assessed my injuries, Dr. Oliphat said I needed either a whole hip replacement or 3 screws for a cracked hipball neck. After an MRI, he said the latter would be sufficient. I was happy to hear that. I asked him if he had any reviews I could read (there were none!) I felt good about he and his team, but I would feel better knowing a little more about him. I was able to get a 2nd opinion from another hip surgeon in the area that my son had used. 2nd doctor was in total agreement on the strategy Dr. Oliphant recommended. So I told Dr. Oliphant to go ahead with the surgery. Dr. Oliphant had a whole team of orthopedic specialists who came to see me daily, or bi-daily. All the way from a seasoned doctor, to new doctors and internists. I felt very
About Dr. Bryant Oliphant, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Ctr
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Uc Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
