Dr. Bryant Lum, MD
Dr. Bryant Lum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Lum Eye and Vision Center3088 Telegraph Rd Ste A, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-6891
Lum Glaucoma Center5333 Hollister Ave Ste 123, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (866) 880-2020
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Dr. Lum has been my doctor for over 10 years and has saved my sight several times' His skills as a surgeon are unmatched as is his ophthalmological knowledge. I don't recall any turnover in his staff. All of them are exceptionally well-trained and a pleasure to work with.
About Dr. Bryant Lum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1104860691
- Wash University School Med
- Ochsner Clin Hospital
- Pacific Presby Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
Dr. Lum has seen patients for Glaucoma, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
