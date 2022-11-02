Overview

Dr. Bryant Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Summit Health in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Throat Pain and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.