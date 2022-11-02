Dr. Bryant Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryant Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryant Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Health75 E Northfield Rd Fl 2, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1435
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was very good. Dr. Lee did my thyroid/parathyroid surgery in August 2022. He explained the procedure and also answered questions. His Office staff was also very helpful. I would definitely recommend Dr. Lee. Excellent Surgeon and staff at Summit Health.
About Dr. Bryant Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Throat Pain and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
