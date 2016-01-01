Overview

Dr. Bryant King, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and Fayette Regional Health System.



Dr. King works at DaVita Indy East in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.