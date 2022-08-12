See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Harlem Hospital Center

Dr. Jones works at Oasis Oral Surgery LLC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oasis Oral Surgery LLC
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Reconstruction Recovery
Facial Trauma
General Anesthesia
Bone Reconstruction Recovery
Facial Trauma
General Anesthesia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Reconstruction Recovery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?

Aug 12, 2022
Nobody wants to have teeth extracted, but if you need to have it done, I recommend Dr. Jones. The care I got was efficient, professional, and kind. And whenever I called the office, someone was quick to answer the phone. Also I didn't need to wait long for an appointment.
Jessica Glick — Aug 12, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jones to family and friends

Dr. Jones' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Jones

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS.

About Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245554385
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Harlem Hospital Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry
Residency
Internship
  • Brooklyn Hospital Center
Internship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jones works at Oasis Oral Surgery LLC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Bryant Jones, DDS?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.