Dr. Bryant George Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Bryant George Sr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
New Orleans Wellness and Rehabilitation LLC2655 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (504) 373-6717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bryant George Sr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1083772883
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. George Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.