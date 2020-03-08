Dr. Bryant Bojewski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bojewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryant Bojewski, DO
Overview
Dr. Bryant Bojewski, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital and Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Bojewski works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Associates of Erie2820 W 12TH ST, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (412) 937-8887
Hospital Affiliations
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bojewski?
He is the best Doctor I have had.
About Dr. Bryant Bojewski, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1124009188
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bojewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bojewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bojewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bojewski works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bojewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bojewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bojewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bojewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.