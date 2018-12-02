Dr. Bryan Wohlfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wohlfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Wohlfeld, MD
Dr. Bryan Wohlfeld, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Kevin J. Powers Dpm719 W 2ND ST, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 676-4730
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Best Doctor.
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1669674081
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
