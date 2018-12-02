Overview

Dr. Bryan Wohlfeld, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wohlfeld works at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine in Bloomington, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.