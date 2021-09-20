Dr. Bryan Witt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Witt, DO
Overview
Dr. Bryan Witt, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Locations
Naples Orthopedics2171 Pine Ridge Rd Ste F, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 325-4090Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Witt and his assistant Stephanie has been excellent. Very kind and caring people.
About Dr. Bryan Witt, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Associates of Michigan - Foot & Ankle Fellowship
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health - Orthopedic Surgery
- Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Anderson University - Anderson, Indiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witt has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.