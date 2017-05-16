Dr. Wieck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan Wieck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bryan Wieck, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.
Dr. Wieck works at
Locations
1
Bryan E Kirk LLC1708 Dayton Ave, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 500-4408
2
Red River Hospital LLC1505 8th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 322-3171
3
Bryan Wieck MD PA1819 8th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 322-9456
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weick was the best thing about my stay in Red River Hospital. I fully plan to continue using his services outpatient!!
About Dr. Bryan Wieck, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1962401166
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wieck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wieck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wieck works at
Dr. Wieck has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wieck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wieck. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wieck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wieck, there are benefits to both methods.