Overview

Dr. Bryan Wieck, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Wieck works at Bryan E Kirk LLC in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.