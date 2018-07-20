See All Plastic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Bryan Whitlock, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bryan Whitlock, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Whitlock works at Whitlock Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Whitlock Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery
    3319 E 46th St, Tulsa, OK 74135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 743-5438
  2. 2
    MastersMD
    8913 S Yale Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 743-5438

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Bryan Whitlock, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437189933
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bryan Whitlock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Whitlock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Whitlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Whitlock works at Whitlock Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Whitlock’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitlock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitlock.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

