Dr. Bryan Whitlock, MD
Dr. Bryan Whitlock, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Whitlock Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery3319 E 46th St, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 743-5438
MastersMD8913 S Yale Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 743-5438
Staff and Doc are amazing! Love their office which his wife decorated to be a very inviting warm cute place. They offer water coffee wine while waiting. The esthetician is amazing. Ms Whitlock does injections and she is amazing!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Whitlock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitlock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitlock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.